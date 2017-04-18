Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead of possible overdose inside car in Woodland Hills

Los Angeles police officers and detectives investigate the scene where a man's body was found on the 22100 block of Ventura Blvd., in Woodland Hills on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Cuba Gooding Sr., the father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr., was identified Thursday as the man found dead inside a car on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.