Sky-high flames shoot from commercial building in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES >> A fire raced through the ductwork of a commercial building in South Los Angeles Monday, eventually burning through the roof and forcing firefighters to fight the flames from outside the structure. The fire was reported at 8:08 p.m. at a food processing plant at 4020 S. Compton Ave., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

