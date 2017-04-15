Should Starbucks Add Boba to the Menu?

Should Starbucks Add Boba to the Menu?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

It sells coffee drinks. There's a distinction. When the company opened its first location in 1971, it sold coffee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 3 min THUNDER VALLEY CA... 12
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... 2 hr simple man 3
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 6 hr LOS ANGELES UNION... 12
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 6 hr LOS ANGELES UNION... 41
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Buck Rohde 20,965
Review: Westwood Legal (Sep '16) 10 hr Concerned Citizen 17
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... Mon Romel Esmail 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC