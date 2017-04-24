See Inside: Angelina Jolie Buys Cecil...

See Inside: Angelina Jolie Buys Cecil B. DeMille's Los Angeles Mansion

12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Angelina Jolie is officially moving out and moving on from Brad Pitt . After filing for divorce from her husband of two years in 2016, Jolie was rumored to be planning a move to London - but late last week, the Oscar-winning actress purchased Hollywood director Cecil B. DeMille 's Los Angeles mansion in a surprising change of plans.

Los Angeles, CA

