See Inside: Angelina Jolie Buys Cecil B. DeMille's Los Angeles Mansion
Angelina Jolie is officially moving out and moving on from Brad Pitt . After filing for divorce from her husband of two years in 2016, Jolie was rumored to be planning a move to London - but late last week, the Oscar-winning actress purchased Hollywood director Cecil B. DeMille 's Los Angeles mansion in a surprising change of plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|2 min
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|7
|Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line
|35 min
|LA METRO CRENSHAW...
|4
|Los Angeles Metro Orange Line
|1 hr
|LA METRO ORANGE LINE
|2
|Los Angeles Metro Silver Line
|1 hr
|LA METRO SILVER LINE
|5
|Corrupt Court (Oct '08)
|12 hr
|waste of skin
|46
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|15 hr
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|Swedenforever of ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC