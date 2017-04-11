Seal Beach Police arrest 3 burglary suspects after car chase, crash
Three men suspected of burglarizing a Seal Beach home Tuesday, April 11, were arrested after a police chase and car crash, authorities said. Tyre Sherman, 21, of Inglewood; Teral Sherman, 20, and Brandon Medrano, 22, both of Los Angeles, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and related charges, Seal Beach police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|22 hr
|Joan
|1
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|Mon
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc...
|Mon
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Apr 8
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Apr 6
|Union Station
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC