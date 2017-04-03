Schott NYC Opens Its First California Flagship Store in Los Angeles
Known for its Perfecto jacket for motorcycle enthusiasts, Schott NYC has opened its west coast flagship shop on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, California. The new 1,110-square foot retail space offers a full collection of men's and women's outerwear, accessories, and grooming products.
