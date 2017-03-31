Report details actor Tom Sizemore's role in set accident

In this Wednesday, July 6, 2016 file photo, members of a film crew stand at Agua Dulce Airpark, a small, rural airport in Agua Dulce, Calif., in northern Los Angeles County. In this Wednesday, July 6, 2016 file photo, members of a film crew stand at Agua Dulce Airpark, a small, rural airport in Agua Dulce, Calif., in northern Los Angeles County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.