Rain coming to Southern California
A brief bout of rainfall possibly accompanied by strong winds is expected in the Greater Los Angeles area Saturday, the National Weather Service said today. The heaviest rain to hit Southern California as a result of the forthcoming late-season storm out of the Pacific Northwest will take place Friday in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, said a National Weather Service statement.
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|6 hr
|Union Station
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|11 hr
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|20 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station
|Apr 4
|CAL STATE LA METR...
|1
|Review: LA Union Station Metrolink
|Apr 4
|LA UNION STATION
|1
