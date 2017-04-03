Rain coming to Southern California

Rain coming to Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A brief bout of rainfall possibly accompanied by strong winds is expected in the Greater Los Angeles area Saturday, the National Weather Service said today. The heaviest rain to hit Southern California as a result of the forthcoming late-season storm out of the Pacific Northwest will take place Friday in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, said a National Weather Service statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 6 hr Union Station 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr OneMore 20,943
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... 11 hr Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 3
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 20 hr Solarman 1
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... Wed ThomasA 2
Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station Apr 4 CAL STATE LA METR... 1
Review: LA Union Station Metrolink Apr 4 LA UNION STATION 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,401 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC