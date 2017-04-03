Q&A with Robert Winter, author of LA's seminal architecture guidebook
The architectural historian and emeritus Occidental College professor is perhaps best known for two things. First is his house, a Craftsman bungalow on the edge of Pasadena's Arroyo Seco that is the former home of tilemaker Ernest Batchelder , about whom Winter wrote one of his first important books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|5 hr
|ZibberParents
|13
|Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13)
|7 hr
|Former Armo
|7
|Review: Wendy's
|10 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|2
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|10 hr
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Apr 6
|Union Station
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC