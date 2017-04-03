Proposed high-speed railroad getting more support from La Mirada, Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs offic...
SANTA FE SPRINGS >> A proposed high-speed railroad line from Anaheim to Los Angeles that drew the ire of local officials seven years ago now appears to be getting more support in La Mirada, Norwalk and Santa Fe Springs. Officials in those cities say many details are left to be worked out with California's High-Speed Rail Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
