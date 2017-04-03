Proposed high-speed railroad getting ...

Proposed high-speed railroad getting more support from La Mirada, Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs offic...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

SANTA FE SPRINGS >> A proposed high-speed railroad line from Anaheim to Los Angeles that drew the ire of local officials seven years ago now appears to be getting more support in La Mirada, Norwalk and Santa Fe Springs. Officials in those cities say many details are left to be worked out with California's High-Speed Rail Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 1 hr Union Station 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr OneMore 20,943
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... 7 hr Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 3
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 15 hr Solarman 1
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... 22 hr ThomasA 2
Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station Tue CAL STATE LA METR... 1
Review: LA Union Station Metrolink Tue LA UNION STATION 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC