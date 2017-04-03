Producer Says Alec Baldwin Lies in Memoir's Claim of Sex Scenes with Underaged Actress
The actor claims he was misled by 'Fifty Shades' producer Dana Brunetti and Kevin Spacey, about how old his co-star, with whom he engages in racy sex scenes, was when they made a movie together, prompting Brunetti to say: "He's been method acting Trump too much and he doesn't know difference between fake news anymore." Fifty Shades of Grey producer Dana Brunetti is calling foul on claims made by Alec Baldwin in his new memoir, Nevertheless .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station
|Tue
|CAL STATE LA METR...
|1
|Review: LA Union Station Metrolink
|Tue
|LA UNION STATION
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|Mon
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line
|Mon
|LA METRO CRENSHAW...
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Orange Line
|Mon
|LA METRO ORANGE LINE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC