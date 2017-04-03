Producer Says Alec Baldwin Lies in Memoir's Claim of Sex Scenes with Underaged Actress

The actor claims he was misled by 'Fifty Shades' producer Dana Brunetti and Kevin Spacey, about how old his co-star, with whom he engages in racy sex scenes, was when they made a movie together, prompting Brunetti to say: "He's been method acting Trump too much and he doesn't know difference between fake news anymore." Fifty Shades of Grey producer Dana Brunetti is calling foul on claims made by Alec Baldwin in his new memoir, Nevertheless .

