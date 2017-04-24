Port dockworkers will vote on early c...

Port dockworkers will vote on early contract extension; retailers, shippers seek to avoid instabi...

In this January 2014 file photo, Bobby Olvera Jr. of ILWU Local 13, left, Councilman Joe Buscaino, right, march along with thousands of ILWU workers and supporters along Harbor Boulevard in the San Pedro waterfront when the union began contract negotiations with the Pacific Maritime Association. The union representing West Coast dockworkers announced Friday it will ask its roughly 20,000 members to vote on a proposed a three-year contract extension offered by their employer, the Pacific Maritime Association – a move that could provide labor stability at the local ports.

