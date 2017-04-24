Pedestrian killed following hit-and-r...

Pedestrian killed following hit-and-run in Van Nuys

7 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

VAN NUYS >> A male pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle and then by a bus in Van Nuys early Sunday, Los Angeles police said. The man, whose age is not known, was running eastbound on Vanowen Street shortly after midnight when he was fatally struck by a dark colored four-door sedan traveling northbound on Sepulveda Boulevard that fled the scene, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said.

