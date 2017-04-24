Pedestrian killed following hit-and-run in Van Nuys
VAN NUYS >> A male pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle and then by a bus in Van Nuys early Sunday, Los Angeles police said. The man, whose age is not known, was running eastbound on Vanowen Street shortly after midnight when he was fatally struck by a dark colored four-door sedan traveling northbound on Sepulveda Boulevard that fled the scene, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woodland Hills Teen boy is in police protective...
|2 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|3 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|30
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|4 hr
|Citizens Patrol Guy
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|commenters
|20,985
|LA : Sale ur property. North Korea will hit yo...
|13 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line
|Sat
|LA METRO CRENSHAW...
|5
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|Fri
|Dfghkksfhkfjhhh
|10
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC