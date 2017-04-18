Four of the stars of the original Baywatch TV series reunited after 20 years ahead of the release of the movie reboot next month. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/original-baywatch-babes-reunite-after-20-years-and-prove-nobody-in-hollywood-ever-ages-35646463.html Four of the stars of the original Baywatch TV series reunited after 20 years ahead of the release of the movie reboot next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.