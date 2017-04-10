Ontario police fatally shoot man armed with shotgun in Stater Bros. Market
A man armed with a shot was shot and killed by police inside a Stater Bros. Market, at 1939 E. 4th St. in Ontario.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|1 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc...
|1 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Apr 8
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Apr 6
|Union Station
|5
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Apr 6
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC