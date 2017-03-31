On April 18, Beachwood Drive gate to Hollywood sign trail will close
Funda Durdu poses for her friend Ikram Boulganat, both visiting from Germany, below the Hollywood sign on Canyon Lake Drive. Funda Durdu poses for her friend Ikram Boulganat, both visiting from Germany, below the Hollywood sign on Canyon Lake Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,937
|out of state medical MJ card
|20 hr
|MrLovahLovah
|1
|Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor...
|Thu
|Gina
|1
|Patriotism on display at Trump rally in California
|Thu
|actorvet
|1
|Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly F... (Oct '12)
|Thu
|concerned citizen
|5
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Thu
|Hulie
|61
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|Thu
|get out of here
|21
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC