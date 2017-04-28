Noted Bad Landlord Anne Kihagi Thrown...

Noted Bad Landlord Anne Kihagi Thrown In Jail In Los Angeles

Notorious local landlord Anne Kihagi, who was sued by the SF city attorney two years ago after numerous reports about her shady eviction tactics and unfair treatment of tenants, has now been sentenced to five days in jail for violating provisions of the Ellis Act at one of her properties in West Hollywood. She's also been ordered to pay for the city attorney's fees and costs associated with her case.

