No Doubt, AFI super group Dreamcar prepares for its live debut in Orange County

Dreamcar will headline a series of intimate club shows in O.C. and L.A. before making its festival debut at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio. After almost three – mostly secretive – years in the making, rock/pop super group Dreamcar is finally ready to make its debut.

