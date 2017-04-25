No Doubt, AFI super group Dreamcar pl...

No Doubt, AFI super group Dreamcar plays Roxy shows ahead of Coachella

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

After almost three - mostly secretive - years in the making, rock/pop super group Dreamcar is finally ready to make its debut. Made up of Davey Havok, frontman for AFI, Blaqk Audio and XTRMST, and guitarist Tom Dumont, drummer Adrian Young and bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt, Dreamcar came together as a for-fun project that has turned into something real.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 2 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 4,532
A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A... 11 hr Newsroom_LA 1
(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc... 12 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Apr 8 ThomasA 2
Review: Los Angeles Union Station Apr 6 Union Station 5
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... Apr 6 Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC