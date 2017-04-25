No Doubt, AFI super group Dreamcar plays Roxy shows ahead of Coachella
After almost three - mostly secretive - years in the making, rock/pop super group Dreamcar is finally ready to make its debut. Made up of Davey Havok, frontman for AFI, Blaqk Audio and XTRMST, and guitarist Tom Dumont, drummer Adrian Young and bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt, Dreamcar came together as a for-fun project that has turned into something real.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4,532
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|11 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc...
|12 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Apr 8
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Apr 6
|Union Station
|5
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Apr 6
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC