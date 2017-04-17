Nationwide Manhunt For Suspect In Facebook Killing Video Reaches Southern California
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA 91604 655-2000 Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook Program guide: Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 [...] Questions about a commercial: 964-8347 Southern California's only 24-hour news and traffic station - KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Traffic & Weather Together Every 10 Minutes on the Fives - The nationwide manhunt for a suspected killer, who posted the gruesome video of a murder on Facebook, has reached Southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|26 min
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|1 hr
|LOS ANGELES UNION...
|39
|Review: Westwood Legal (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|17
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U...
|16 hr
|Romel Esmail
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|17 hr
|Trump
|4,538
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Mon
|Trainass
|1
|Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas...
|Sun
|StiffUpperLip
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC