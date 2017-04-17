More and More, Los Angeles Is Embraci...

More and More, Los Angeles Is Embracing Its Hidden Restaurant History

Long considered a place of constant change and reinvention, Los Angeles has lately become something of a beacon for folks traversing the intersection of hidden history, lost culture, and food. You can see it now in the rise of underground, almost speakeasy-style bars like The Venue in Koreatown or Birds & Bees in Downtown - and there's even more on the way.

