Mom-of-two, 35, ambushed and shot dead in Los Angeles

Mystery as a beloved mother-of-two nurse, 35, is ambushed and shot dead in Los Angeles on Good Friday Judy Solorio, 35, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lincoln Heights section of Los Angeles on night of Good Friday Her sister said the 35-year-old had been in gangs as a teen but managed to turn her life around and had no known enemies Police in Los Angeles are searching for the person who shot dead a mother-of-two nurse who, according to her heartbroken family, had no known enemies. Judy Solorio, 35, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lincoln Heights section of Los Angeles on the night of Good Friday.

