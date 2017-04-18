Mom-of-two, 35, ambushed and shot dead in Los Angeles
Mystery as a beloved mother-of-two nurse, 35, is ambushed and shot dead in Los Angeles on Good Friday Judy Solorio, 35, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lincoln Heights section of Los Angeles on night of Good Friday Her sister said the 35-year-old had been in gangs as a teen but managed to turn her life around and had no known enemies Police in Los Angeles are searching for the person who shot dead a mother-of-two nurse who, according to her heartbroken family, had no known enemies. Judy Solorio, 35, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lincoln Heights section of Los Angeles on the night of Good Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|47 min
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|26
|Fresno Shooter
|18 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|2
|Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l...
|Wed
|Miss LaTrina
|4
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Wed
|Sgt Blootoe
|1
|Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas...
|Wed
|right guard
|4
|15-year-old critical in shooting near LAPD station
|Wed
|Hey Dude
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC