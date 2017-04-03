Mom Arrested After Kids Hospitalized in Fire
Chiquita Jordan, 27, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment Monday, April 3, 0217, after an investigation into a January fire that left her children hospitalized. A Los Angeles mother was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment Monday after an investigation into a January fire that left her four children hospitalized in critical condition.
