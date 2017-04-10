Milk Bar, America's Greatest Sweets S...

Milk Bar, America's Greatest Sweets Shop, Lands in the Heart of Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Late Friday news for fans of New York City's Milk Bar crew: The dreamy dessert-makers are taking over a large chunk of strip mall just west of La Brea on Melrose in Los Angeles. The world has known for some time that Milk Bar was indeed coming to LA, but Eater has learned exclusively that the Christina Tosi company will slide into the former site of a Baskin Robbins on Melrose Avenue, complete with parking up front and all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 3 hr haHaha 831
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 7 hr Frogface Kate 63
Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14) 13 hr vtajoe 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Leslie 20,957
2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw... 18 hr Jan 1
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government Thu Jose 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 11 West COvina HomosK 4,534
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC