Milk Bar, America's Greatest Sweets Shop, Lands in the Heart of Los Angeles

Late Friday news for fans of New York City's Milk Bar crew: The dreamy dessert-makers are taking over a large chunk of strip mall just west of La Brea on Melrose in Los Angeles. The world has known for some time that Milk Bar was indeed coming to LA, but Eater has learned exclusively that the Christina Tosi company will slide into the former site of a Baskin Robbins on Melrose Avenue, complete with parking up front and all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.