There are 2 comments on the LA Daily News story from 18 hrs ago, titled Man shot, killed inside Mid-City home. In it, LA Daily News reports that:

LOS ANGELES >> A 41-year-old man was shot and killed while drinking with a group of men inside a home in the Mid-City community of Los Angeles, police said Sunday. The victim, identified as Francisco Gomez, was found unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to police officers dispatched at 2 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at a residence in the area of Venice and Redondo boulevards.

Bigpackage007

San Diego, CA

#1 Sunday
May your soul Rest In Peace. I hope that you find your brother if your in Heaven Francisco. And I hope that you didn't suffer in your last moments. My condolences to your family.

Judged:

1

1

truthSY

Fullerton, CA

#2 6 hrs ago
bout time.him and bro was no good.cleary didnt learn.
