There are on the LA Daily News story from 18 hrs ago, titled Man shot, killed inside Mid-City home. In it, LA Daily News reports that:

LOS ANGELES >> A 41-year-old man was shot and killed while drinking with a group of men inside a home in the Mid-City community of Los Angeles, police said Sunday. The victim, identified as Francisco Gomez, was found unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to police officers dispatched at 2 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at a residence in the area of Venice and Redondo boulevards.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at LA Daily News.