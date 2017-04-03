Man shot, killed inside Mid-City home
LOS ANGELES >> A 41-year-old man was shot and killed while drinking with a group of men inside a home in the Mid-City community of Los Angeles, police said Sunday. The victim, identified as Francisco Gomez, was found unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to police officers dispatched at 2 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at a residence in the area of Venice and Redondo boulevards.
#1 Sunday
May your soul Rest In Peace. I hope that you find your brother if your in Heaven Francisco. And I hope that you didn't suffer in your last moments. My condolences to your family.
#2 6 hrs ago
bout time.him and bro was no good.cleary didnt learn.
