Man holds police at bay for 6 hours, suspected of setting fire in Valley Glen apartment

Photo by Mike Meadows, Special to the Los Angeles Daily News A man who barricaded himself inside a second-story Valley Glen apartment in the 1200 block of West Califa Street with a nail gun for six hours on Saturday, April 22, 2017 started a fire in the apartment and then was taken into custody, officials said. VALLEY GLEN >> A man who had barricaded himself inside a Valley Glen apartment for hours after pointing a gun at police on Saturday lit a fire then was taken into custody, Los Angeles police said.

