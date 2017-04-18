Man holds police at bay for 6 hours, ...

Man holds police at bay for 6 hours, suspected of setting fire in Valley Glen apartment

14 hrs ago

Photo by Mike Meadows, Special to the Los Angeles Daily News A man who barricaded himself inside a second-story Valley Glen apartment in the 1200 block of West Califa Street with a nail gun for six hours on Saturday, April 22, 2017 started a fire in the apartment and then was taken into custody, officials said. VALLEY GLEN >> A man who had barricaded himself inside a Valley Glen apartment for hours after pointing a gun at police on Saturday lit a fire then was taken into custody, Los Angeles police said.

