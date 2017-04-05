Man Charged With 10 Counts Of Rape Believed To Have More Victims
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Man Charged With 10 Counts Of Rape Believed To Have More Victims Detectives say a man charged with 10 felony counts of rape and sex-related crimes may have more victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|3 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station
|Tue
|CAL STATE LA METR...
|1
|Review: LA Union Station Metrolink
|Tue
|LA UNION STATION
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|Mon
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line
|Mon
|LA METRO CRENSHAW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC