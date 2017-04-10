Los Angeles police seek help in findi...

Los Angeles police seek help in finding missing Panorama City teen

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Los Angeles police were seeking the public's help Thursday, April 13, 2017 in finding Merari Flores, a 15-year-old girl who went missing last week in Panorama City. She was last seen at around 8 p.m. on April 6 near Nordhoff Street and Van Nuys Boulevard after leaving home upset over a dispute with her parents, according to juvenile detectives from Mission Hills Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 1 hr haHaha 831
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 5 hr Frogface Kate 63
Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14) 12 hr vtajoe 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Leslie 20,957
2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw... 16 hr Jan 1
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government Thu Jose 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 11 West COvina HomosK 4,534
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,953 • Total comments across all topics: 280,296,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC