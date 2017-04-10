Los Angeles police seek help in finding missing Panorama City teen
Los Angeles police were seeking the public's help Thursday, April 13, 2017 in finding Merari Flores, a 15-year-old girl who went missing last week in Panorama City. She was last seen at around 8 p.m. on April 6 near Nordhoff Street and Van Nuys Boulevard after leaving home upset over a dispute with her parents, according to juvenile detectives from Mission Hills Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|haHaha
|831
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|63
|Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14)
|12 hr
|vtajoe
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw...
|16 hr
|Jan
|1
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|Thu
|Jose
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 11
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC