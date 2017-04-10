Los Angeles police seek help in finding missing Panorama City teen

Los Angeles police were seeking the public's help Thursday, April 13, 2017 in finding Merari Flores, a 15-year-old girl who went missing last week in Panorama City. She was last seen at around 8 p.m. on April 6 near Nordhoff Street and Van Nuys Boulevard after leaving home upset over a dispute with her parents, according to juvenile detectives from Mission Hills Division.

