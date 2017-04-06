Los Angeles Performance Practice presents Jeanine Durning's INGING
Los Angeles Performance Practice presents inging, created and performed by celebrated choreographer Jeanine Durning, an Alpert-Award winning artist and infulential dance maker. For the first Los Angeles presentation of her choreographic work, Durning performs this intimate exploration of rarely charted territory at the intersection of thought, language and action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|18 hr
|Union Station
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Thu
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station
|Apr 4
|CAL STATE LA METR...
|1
|Review: LA Union Station Metrolink
|Apr 4
|LA UNION STATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC