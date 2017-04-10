Los Angeles houseboat comparison: A look at the vessels now on the market
Finding a place to live in a city as pricey as Los Angeles can be tricky, and homebuyers often have to get creative in order to stay on budget. One of the simplest ways to save money is to simply forego the luxury of land beneath a residence and shack up on the open water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,960
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|9 hr
|Trainass
|1
|Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas...
|19 hr
|StiffUpperLip
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|23 hr
|actorvet
|4,536
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Sun
|ICE MAN
|71
|Review: Los Angeles Rams NFL Football
|Sun
|Los Angeles Rams
|1
|Review: Los Angeles Chargers NFL Football
|Sun
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC