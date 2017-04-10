Los Angeles houseboat comparison: A l...

Los Angeles houseboat comparison: A look at the vessels now on the market

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

Finding a place to live in a city as pricey as Los Angeles can be tricky, and homebuyers often have to get creative in order to stay on budget. One of the simplest ways to save money is to simply forego the luxury of land beneath a residence and shack up on the open water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 min Fitus T Bluster 20,960
News Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo... 9 hr Trainass 1
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... 19 hr StiffUpperLip 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 23 hr actorvet 4,536
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Sun ICE MAN 71
Review: Los Angeles Rams NFL Football Sun Los Angeles Rams 1
Review: Los Angeles Chargers NFL Football Sun Los Angeles Chargers 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC