Los Angeles: As Armenian genocide march begins, Schiff rips Trump on failure to recognize killings

Tens of thousands are expected to participate Monday, April 24, 2017, in a march to commemorate the Armenian genocide that will end with a rally outside the 6300 Wilshire Blvd. building that houses the Turkish Consulate in the Carthay Circle area of Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES - Tens of thousands of people are rallying today outside the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide, which Turkey insists did not happen.

