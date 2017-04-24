Legendary musician survives - potentially deadly' illness
In this March 25, 2017 file photo, Elton John arrives at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin celebration in Los Angeles. Elton John has cancelled more than a month of upcoming shows after contracting an "unusual" bacterial infection during a South America tour that left him in intensive care for two nights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metrolink Orange County Line
|2 hr
|METROLINK OC LINE
|2
|Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line
|3 hr
|METROLINK 91 PV LINE
|3
|Metrolink Riverside Line
|3 hr
|METROLINK RIV LINE
|4
|Metrolink San Bernardino Line
|3 hr
|METROLINK SB LINE
|2
|Metrolink Antelope Valley Line
|3 hr
|METROLINK AV LINE
|2
|Metrolink Ventura County Line
|4 hr
|METROLINK VC LINE
|3
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|15 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|9
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC