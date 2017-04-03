LAPD shoots suspect after reports of multiple stabbings on Skid Row

LAPD officers near the area where an officer-involved shooting occurred on San Pedro Street in Los Angeles on Friday, April 7, 2017. Photo by Walt Mancini/Pasadena Star News/SCNG LOS ANGELES >> Three people were stabbed and police shot a man they believe responsible for at least one of the attacks, but Gerald C. Hall said the scene on Skid Row on Friday could have been much worse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.