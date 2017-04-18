Lakewood man killed in Los Angeles collision after argument

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was struck and fatally injured by a car while running across lanes of the 110 Freeway after getting out of another vehicle following an argument. Daniel Hurtado, 36, of Lakewood died at the scene about 11 p.m. Tuesday on the northbound 110 Freeway, north of Century Boulevard, according to the coroner's office.

