LA housing project will cater to home...

LA housing project will cater to homeless, low-income residents

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Whittier Daily News

A ground breaking will be held Thursday to celebrate the construction of PATH Metro Villas, a Los Angeles housing community that will provide permanent homes to people and families who have been suffering from homelessness or struggling to find affordable housing. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with the ground-breaking ceremony following at 10:45 a.m. at 340 N. Madison Ave. in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 2 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 29
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 6 hr Elizabeth Warren 4,539
Fresno Shooter Wed Waikiki murderers 2
Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l... Wed Miss LaTrina 4
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive Wed Sgt Blootoe 1
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... Wed right guard 4
News 15-year-old critical in shooting near LAPD station Wed Hey Dude 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC