LA housing project will cater to homeless, low-income residents

A ground breaking will be held Thursday to celebrate the construction of PATH Metro Villas, a Los Angeles housing community that will provide permanent homes to people and families who have been suffering from homelessness or struggling to find affordable housing. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with the ground-breaking ceremony following at 10:45 a.m. at 340 N. Madison Ave. in Los Angeles.

