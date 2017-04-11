LA County unveils $30 billion budget ...

LA County unveils $30 billion budget plan, but warns of fiscal hurdles ahead

People wait in line to enter the temporary homeless shelter at the California National Guard Armory in Sylmar Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. An ambitious, $30 billion proposed budget for the next fiscal year was unveiled Monday by Los Angeles County officials that includes millions to fight homelessness, bulk up social services and medical care for the poor, and improve infrastructure.

