LA-area film production falls 36 percent

Feature film production was off nearly 40 percent in the first quarter of 2017, riding a general dip in location filming in the Los Angeles area, according to a report Wednesday. The region saw a huge dip in feature filming, which fell a whopping 36.3 percent compared with the same period last year, and a 2.1 percent dip in location filming, while TV production in the area remained essentially flat, with a 0.6 percent decline, according to the latest report from FilmL.A. While the movie numbers look dire, the not-for-profit film office's president, Paul Audley, said there's a silver lining behind them.

