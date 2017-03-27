Kohla s dumpster fire under investigation in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE >> Los Angeles firefighters doused a dumpster fire on Saturday morning that broke out behind a Kohl's store in Northridge. The blaze began at 8:18 a.m. at a combination compactor-dumpster that spanned the outside and inside of the Kohl's store at 8800 Corbin Ave., said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.