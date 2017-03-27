Kohla s dumpster fire under investiga...

Kohla s dumpster fire under investigation in Northridge

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

NORTHRIDGE >> Los Angeles firefighters doused a dumpster fire on Saturday morning that broke out behind a Kohl's store in Northridge. The blaze began at 8:18 a.m. at a combination compactor-dumpster that spanned the outside and inside of the Kohl's store at 8800 Corbin Ave., said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in... 33 min diekanye 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Toms river nj 20,941
out of state medical MJ card Mar 31 MrLovahLovah 1
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... Mar 30 Gina 1
Patriotism on display at Trump rally in California Mar 30 actorvet 1
News Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly F... (Oct '12) Mar 30 concerned citizen 5
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Mar 30 Hulie 61
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,206 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC