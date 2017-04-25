Kaitlin Olson Turns Shining Star
One of the hardest working people in all of Hollywood these days likely is a hyperkinetic comedienne who regularly gets skewered on one situation comedy, does the majority of the skewering on another, and now wears the hat of executive producer. The link connecting the digital cable channel FX and its breakout hit, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," to the FOX television rookie show "The Mick" is Kaitlin Olson, who got her acting chops at Tigard High School.
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|4 hr
|Joan
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|9 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4,532
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|19 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc...
|19 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Apr 8
|ThomasA
|2
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Apr 6
|Union Station
|5
