Kaitlin Olson Turns Shining Star

One of the hardest working people in all of Hollywood these days likely is a hyperkinetic comedienne who regularly gets skewered on one situation comedy, does the majority of the skewering on another, and now wears the hat of executive producer. The link connecting the digital cable channel FX and its breakout hit, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," to the FOX television rookie show "The Mick" is Kaitlin Olson, who got her acting chops at Tigard High School.

