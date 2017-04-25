Kaitlin Olson Turns Shining Star

Kaitlin Olson Turns Shining Star

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

One of the hardest working people in all of Hollywood these days likely is a hyperkinetic comedienne who regularly gets skewered on one situation comedy, does the majority of the skewering on another, and now wears the hat of executive producer. The link connecting the digital cable channel FX and its breakout hit, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," to the FOX television rookie show "The Mick" is Kaitlin Olson, who got her acting chops at Tigard High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government 4 hr Joan 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 9 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 4,532
A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A... 19 hr Newsroom_LA 1
(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc... 19 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Apr 8 ThomasA 2
Review: Los Angeles Union Station Apr 6 Union Station 5
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC