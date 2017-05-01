Hundreds brave LA heat in hope of getting 'Hamilton' tickets
After fans braved blazing temperatures approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit outside as they lined up on Hollywood Boulevard in the hopes of snagging tickets for the Los Angeles run of the Broadway smash "Hamilton," the operators of the Hollywood Pantages reroute the line for the box office through the air-conditioned theater's lobby and even onto the stage Sunday, April 30, 2017. Hundreds of people who queued up starting in the early morning were relieved to get out of the hot sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|5 hr
|Ronald
|12
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|12 hr
|discreet
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|William Legate
|Sun
|Jbull
|1
|Woodland Hills Teen boy is in police protective...
|Sun
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|Sun
|METROLINK SCRRA
|30
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|Sun
|Citizens Patrol Guy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC