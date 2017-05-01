Hundreds brave LA heat in hope of get...

Hundreds brave LA heat in hope of getting 'Hamilton' tickets

After fans braved blazing temperatures approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit outside as they lined up on Hollywood Boulevard in the hopes of snagging tickets for the Los Angeles run of the Broadway smash "Hamilton," the operators of the Hollywood Pantages reroute the line for the box office through the air-conditioned theater's lobby and even onto the stage Sunday, April 30, 2017. Hundreds of people who queued up starting in the early morning were relieved to get out of the hot sun.

