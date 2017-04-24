How Mariska Hargitay's 'Law & Order' Role Spurred HBO's Sexual Assault Doc
The actress-turned-producer tells THR of unveiling 'I Am Evidence' in the Trump era: "We need to hear women's voices and stories now more than ever." The actress of NBC's long-running procedural series is a producer of I Am Evidence , a new documentary highlighting the hundreds of thousands of untested rape kits in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|4 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|9
|Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line
|5 hr
|LA METRO CRENSHAW...
|4
|Los Angeles Metro Orange Line
|6 hr
|LA METRO ORANGE LINE
|2
|Los Angeles Metro Silver Line
|6 hr
|LA METRO SILVER LINE
|5
|Corrupt Court (Oct '08)
|16 hr
|waste of skin
|46
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14)
|20 hr
|Swedenforever of ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC