How Mariska Hargitay's 'Law & Order' Role Spurred HBO's Sexual Assault Doc

The actress-turned-producer tells THR of unveiling 'I Am Evidence' in the Trump era: "We need to hear women's voices and stories now more than ever." The actress of NBC's long-running procedural series is a producer of I Am Evidence , a new documentary highlighting the hundreds of thousands of untested rape kits in the United States.

