High wind warnings and work to restore power continue in Southern California

18 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

High wind warnings are in effect through 9 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, in the San Gabriel Mountains, with continuing winds making driving difficult on the 5 and 14 freeways and Pearblossom Highway. LOS ANGELES - Some 24,000 Southland customers - households and businesses - began the day without power today after strong winds caused poles and power lines to topple.

