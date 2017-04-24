High wind warnings and work to restore power continue in Southern California

High wind warnings are in effect through 9 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, in the San Gabriel Mountains, with continuing winds making driving difficult on the 5 and 14 freeways and Pearblossom Highway. LOS ANGELES - Some 24,000 Southland customers - households and businesses - began the day without power today after strong winds caused poles and power lines to topple.

