'Hermia & Helena,' 'Rat Film' among the highlights of Locarno in Los Angeles

Every August, a few weeks before the Venice and Toronto film festivals roll out their red carpets and awards contenders, audiences descend on the Swiss town of Locarno for an 11-day cinematic banquet that has become prized for its formal innovation, its aesthetic adventurousness and its appeal to hard-core cinephiles. Often resistant to narrative convention or easy genre classification, these are movies that, for the most part, rarely travel to Los Angeles art-house venues - a reality that speaks to the languishing state of independent and foreign-language film distribution in the U.S., but also to a neglected L.A. film culture that often feels more hindered than helped by its proximity to Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.