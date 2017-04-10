Granada Hills brush fire prompts closure of San Fernando Road

GRANADA HILLS >> Nearly five dozen Los Angeles firefighters controlled a three-quarter of an acre brush fire in Granada Hills Sunday afternoon that prompted the closure of San Fernando Road, authorities said. No one was injured and no structures were threatened in the blaze, which was reported around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of the 13700 block of Balboa Boulevard, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

