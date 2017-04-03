FYF Fest 2017 reveals expanded lineup, single-day pass sales

The expanded FYF Fest just got a little bigger with the addition of four new acts announced today, along with the single-day lineup for the July 21-23 music festival at Exposition Park in Los Angeles. L.A. Natives Chicano Batman, who are also performing at Coachella, are now on the 2017 FYF Fest lineup for July 23. Joining the quartet as a newly added act is Welsh singer and producer Kelly Lee Owens performing on July 21. Montreal-based Homeshake, the solo indie-pop project by singer-songwriter Peter Sagar, performs July 22 while the DJ collective Honey Soundsystem joins Chicano Batman on the bill Sunday.

