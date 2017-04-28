For the late L.A. architect Paul R. Williams, national honor overlaps with a bleak anniversary
Photo of the architect from the Karen E. Hudson book "Paul R. Williams, Architect: A Legacy of Style." At its annual convention this weekend in Orlando, Fla., the American Institute of Architects will give a posthumous Gold Medal, its highest honor, to the Los Angeles architect Paul Revere Williams.
