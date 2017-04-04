First Look: Cadillac's plug-in CT6 lu...

First Look: Cadillac's plug-in CT6 luxury sedan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Cadillac's new plug-in hybrid CT-6 is a spacious, sporty luxury sedan with designs on the Chinese and Southern California car markets. Cadillac's new plug-in hybrid CT-6 is a spacious, sporty luxury sedan with designs on the Chinese and Southern California car markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... 6 hr Janice 1
Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station 19 hr CAL STATE LA METR... 1
Review: LA Union Station Metrolink 19 hr LA UNION STATION 1
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line Mon LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Los Angeles Metro Crenshaw Line Mon LA METRO CRENSHAW... 1
Los Angeles Metro Orange Line Mon LA METRO ORANGE LINE 1
Los Angeles Metro Silver Line Mon LA METRO SILVER LINE 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC