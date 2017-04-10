Firefighter from Georgia killed in violent Los Angeles crash
Los Angeles authorities say an off-duty firefighter from Georgia was killed and two of his fellow firefighters were injured when the car they were in was struck by a suspected drunken driver. Police officials say the DUI suspect was arrested following the violent collision late Monday at an intersection in the Venice area of Los Angeles.
