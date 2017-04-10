Firefighter from Georgia killed in vi...

Firefighter from Georgia killed in violent Los Angeles crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: My Mother Lode

Los Angeles authorities say an off-duty firefighter from Georgia was killed and two of his fellow firefighters were injured when the car they were in was struck by a suspected drunken driver. Police officials say the DUI suspect was arrested following the violent collision late Monday at an intersection in the Venice area of Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 5 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 4,532
A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A... 15 hr Newsroom_LA 1
(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc... 15 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Apr 8 ThomasA 2
Review: Los Angeles Union Station Apr 6 Union Station 5
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... Apr 6 Ignatiy Vishnevetsky 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC