Fiery, deadly wreck snarls Interstate...

Fiery, deadly wreck snarls Interstate 5 in Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Investigators view the wreckage after a fiery collision of two big trucks and several smaller vehicles killed one person and injured several others while triggering a massive traffic jam on Interstate 5 just north of downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 7 min METROLINK SCRRA 24
Metrolink Orange County Line 10 hr METROLINK OC LINE 2
Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line 10 hr METROLINK 91 PV LINE 3
Metrolink Riverside Line 10 hr METROLINK RIV LINE 4
Metrolink San Bernardino Line 11 hr METROLINK SB LINE 2
Metrolink Antelope Valley Line 11 hr METROLINK AV LINE 2
Metrolink Ventura County Line 11 hr METROLINK VC LINE 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 25 at 5:16PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,561,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC