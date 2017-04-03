Fashion District Gallery Closes in Wake of Oakland Warehouse Fire
Last month, the Fashion District's popular Think Tank Galleryannounced that it was shutting down. The move came in the wake of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland in December; 36 people died in the blaze at the non-permitted artists collective.
